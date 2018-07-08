Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Early Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for the Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier fight have been released.

Despite the fact that the latest pay-per-view event for the UFC is not even 24-hours in the books, it hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from releasing the odds for this super fight.

After ‘DC’ was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of Saturday’s (July 7, 2018) UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, there was an intense moment between Cormier and the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar is still under contract with the WWE until August and has yet to enter into the USADA testing pool, which would force him to be tested for six months before fighting again. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make this fight happen but did not give an official date for it to happen. Switching gears, let’s take a look at the early betting odds.

MMAjunkie odds consultant Joey Oddessa said he planned to open “The Oddessa Line” at -200 for Cormier and +180 for Lesnar. For those who plan on betting on this fight, let’s break it down.

A winning $100 bet on Cormier would net a profit of $50 while on the flip side, a winning $100 bet on Lesnar would garner a profit of $180.

“I know the public will bet Lesnar, but Cormier is the better fighter,” Oddessa told MMAjunkie.