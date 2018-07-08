Brock Lesnar Shoves Daniel Cormier After ‘DC’ Wins Heavyweight Title

History was made when light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier knocked out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When he did, Cormier became the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, making a very strong case for being the greatest fighter in MMA history by finishing the man many considered the greatest heavyweight in the history of the sport.

But there was another prize on top of the heavyweight belt, and that was a potential fight with former champion Brock Lesnar after the WWE champion showed up cageside before the main event superfight.

Cormier called him out at the tail end of his post-fight interveiw, ,Lesnar stepped into the cage and it was on, with the hulking pro wrestler shoving the new two-division champ in a scene jam=packed of all-out chaos.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018