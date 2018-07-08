Video: Brock Lesnar Shows Up At UFC 226

High stakes were on the line when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic met light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the 265-pound belt in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and those stakes just got even higher.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar just showed up cageside, fulfilling months of rumors that the hulking WWE champion would return to the Octagon to meet the winner.

We’re not sure what will happen, however. For now, watch Lesnar appear at UFC 226 via Chamatkar Sandu here:

Brock Lesnar in the building! Business just picked up. pic.twitter.com/HoJHE00Fid — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2018