Daniel Cormier Wins UFC Heavyweight Title, Trades Barbs With Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier is the new heavyweight king after knocking out Stipe Miocic.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 226. Fans inside the T-Mobile Arena were hoping to wash the bad taste out of their mouths from the co-headliner. Miocic put his heavyweight gold on the line against light heavyweight title holder Cormier.

Cormier went for a leg kick early. “DC” was searching for the clinch position. Miocic and Cormier battle for control in the clinch. Miocic landed a knee and soon they broke the position. He landed another knee to the body. Some swelling formed on the right eye of Miocic. Cormier found a home for the leg kicks. A combination was there for Miocic. Cormier returned fire with a one-two. Time was called for an eye poke to Miocic.

The action resumed and Cormier landed a switch kick to the body. “DC” connected with a one-two and dropped Miocic with a right hand. He followed up with ground-and-pound for the knockout win. Cormier is a two-division champion!

After the fight, Brock Lesnar was inside the Octagon and the two exchanged words. Lesnar said he’s coming for gold and that Francis Ngannou and Miocic are “pieces of sh*t.” Cormier said Lesnar is stuck in the stone age.

Final Result: Daniel Cormier def. Stipe Miocic via KO (punches) – R1, 4:33