Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is still one of the most prominent stars in professional wrestling, and he recently showed off his skills on a Jackass cast member.

One reason why Lesnar is such a big star in WWE is his ability to stay consistent between his character in the ring, and his real-life personality outside of it.

Lesnar demonstrated this when he ran into the Jackass crew at a restaurant in St. Louis, MO. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar explained how things played out.

Brock Lesnar Throws Wee Man Through A Table

Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table pic.twitter.com/wV4tHEfgGj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022

“My buddy goes, ‘The Jackass crew is out there.’… So, I sent the waiter out and sent over a nice bottle of wine,” Lesnar said. “So then next thing I know, Knoxville comes into the back room. He breaks my f**king door down. He broke the door on the private room. So, I come walking out, and in the midst of all this, (the other Jackass guys) were setting themselves on fire out in the restaurant. I didn’t know that at the time. So, I’m going home. I’m going to bed. I’m walking out, and Wee Man stands up and peacocks me a little bit. I just picked him up and said, ‘I’m gonna put you down right there.’ None of it was promo. None of it was staged. It just turned out to be really fun.” (h/t Cinema Blend)

Lesnar last competed in MMA back in 2016 at UFC 200, earning a decision win over Mark Hunt that was later overturned to a no-contest. Lesnar had briefly teased a UFC comeback when Daniel Cormier was the heavyweight champion, but the fight never materialized.

Lesnar can be watched competing on WWE’s Monday Night Raw and other shows for the promotion.

