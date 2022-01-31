Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt isn’t holding back on his thoughts of UFC president Dana White and the way he treats the promotion’s roster.

Hunt has been vocal on his stance towards the UFC after a tumultuous ending to his tenure with the promotion. Following a loss to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, he took legal action against the promotion after Lesnar tested positive for PEDs during a pre-fight drug test.

White has been under fire in recent weeks for his treatment of Francis Ngannou, specifically. To Hunt, it isn’t surprising to see White at odds with the management of one of the sport’s biggest stars.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hunt explained why he doesn’t understand why fans admire White and his business model.

Mark Hunt Continues His Public Criticism Of UFC President Dana White

“I don’t know why people think Dana’s a good person,” Hunt said. “He’s just a ruthless businessman and he cares not about any one of those people. The truth is if you can’t fight or bring an audience, you’re not even, you shouldn’t be part of the other thing. It just makes me laugh how people can brown-nose him all the time thinking they’re going to get a leg up from him… Even trying to get a contract in that company it’s just disappointing you wouldn’t want to get one there to be honest.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Hunt isn’t the only former UFC fighter who has been critical of White and the UFC. Former champion and MMA legend Randy Couture‘s once cordial relationship with White has been severed entirely in recent years after Couture has criticized him.

Hunt still has lawsuits filed against the UFC and we should learn more about the legal action later this year. For now, Hunt isn’t pulling punches despite being retired from MMA.

Do you agree with Mark Hunt?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.