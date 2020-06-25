Brock Lesnar Accused Of Exposing Himself To A Female Wrestler

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has been accused of sexually harassing retired professional wrestler Terri Runnels. Speaking to Kee on Sports Runnels revealed Lesnar exposed himself to her 16 years ago in the WWE changing rooms, she said.

“He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been.”

Runnels was a wrestling icon in her own right throughout the 80’s and 90’s. She went on to enjoy a successful career in broadcasting and management after her time in the ring drew to a close. Her allegations against Lesnar were made public 16 years ago when the event first occurred. Runnels has felt compelled to repeat her claims after seeing the success of the #SpeakOut movement which has seen several other male wrestlers face similar allegations.

In light of the allegation from Runnels the WWE released the following statement.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions/ WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.” (Transcribed by Yahoo)

Lesnar hasn’t fought in MMA since 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200. His win was ultimately overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test. Hunt has since launched legal proceedings against the UFC as a result.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should any punishment for his actions 16 years ago?