Brian Ortega Targeting Summer Return, Eventually Wants Max Holloway Rematch

Spread the word!













Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega expects to return to the Octagon soon.

Ortega last competed at UFC 231 in December where he was thoroughly dominated and outclassed by featherweight champion Max Holloway.

“T-City” notably broke his hand and nose during that beating but five months on from the fight, revealed he has finally been cleared and is ready to return in the summer.

“My nose is clear, my hand is clear, my body is clear. Now it’s time to get out there and put my hand to test and really get to work now,” Ortega told TMZ. “I’m looking at something maybe in the summer. I know they have International Fight Week or they have August in Staples Center.

“We’ll see what happens, we just got to get the right opponent, the right name and go back out there and do what I do man — fight. I love to fight, I can’t wait to show the fans again what I’ve been working on.”

Holloway Rematch Still In Sight

Whenever he returns, Ortega is hoping to make a statement and eventually face Holloway once again down the line.

The California native claimed he was not in the right state of mind for their first meeting, but believes some adjustments are all that is required for a different result.

“Oh yeah, absolutely man,” Ortega added when asked about facing Holloway again. “There’s a lot of things I could have done different, especially if I showed up in the right state of mind.

“This time, we’re going to make it happen. I told everyone [initially], this is not the first time we’re going to meet. We’re going to meet each other multiple times, in this weight class or the next.”

Who do you want to see Ortega face in his comeback fight?