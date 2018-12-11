Video: Watch Max Holloway Dominate Brian Ortega In Super Slo-Motion

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway put on arguably his most brilliant performance in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That performance may look even better in slo -motion.

Holloway hit Ortega with a record 290 significant strikes throughout the anticipated title fight. The onslaught lead to a fourth-round doctor’s stoppage as a result. It also put Holloway among the pound-for-pound greats in MMA. Many feel he’s already the best featherweight of all-time.

That debate will rage on for some time. For now, watch Holloway’s victory in super slo-motion in the UFC 231: Fight Motion video here: