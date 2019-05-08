Brian Ortega Shuts Down Twitter Troll In Epic Fashion

Spread the word!













Top UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has been out of action since his brutal doctor’s stoppage loss to champ Max Holloway at last December’s UFC 231.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is wondering when ‘T-City’ will get back to work inside the Octagon. Yesterday, Ortega gave his fans a hint that he’s healed up and about to resume training on social media:

All my broken bones are healed. It’s time to get back to work. #myjourney — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 7, 2019

But as is often the case on social media, a troll came out from under his bridge to attack Ortega’s accomplishments. That troll made the ridiculous claim that Ortega had been ‘rekt’ by Holloway, who was in turn ‘rekt’ by ‘average’ lightweight Dustin Poirier. The hater claimed the No. 1 Ortega was just an average fighter as well:

You got rekt by a guy who got rekt easily by an average lightweight. Stop lying to yourself you are nothing but average, accept that now or feel much deeper pain later. — Jack Campbell (@JackCampbell420) May 7, 2019

In truth, anyone who made it to the level any of those three fighters have is obviously far behind basic or average. It’s a beyond ridiculous statement. And while many athletes and celebrities don’t pay notice to such claims, Ortega apparently had enough.

He put the troll in his place by pointing out there was nothing more ‘average’ than hating on people from the comfort of social media:

Any fighter who makes it in the @ufc is not average top 10 less average top 5 even less average top 3 rare type of people. Internet troll super basic and average 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/vhM2iSvAPm — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 7, 2019

The exchange inspired a shall we say, interesting, chain of tweets from other fans and this particular troll. We’ll not post any more of them as this has gotten enough publicity.

As for Ortega, he’s most certainly not average. He’ll be looking for a big fight soon. The winner of this weekend’s Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in Brazil could be a great match-up for ‘T-City’ moving forward.

When he returns, it seems like the trolls should stay under their bridges.