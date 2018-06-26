Brian Ortega Says Holloway Fight Is Biggest Since Aldo vs. McGregor

Brian Ortega believes his UFC featherweight title meeting with Max Holloway at UFC 226 is the biggest in the division’s history since Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor.

Back in 2015 a young Conor McGregor earned his way to a title unification bout against the longtime Brazilian featherweight kingpin in the main event of UFC 194. The UFC poured a ton of promotion and cash into the fight, only to see the Irishman end things in 13 seconds with his signature left hook.

Now, McGregor is seemingly done at featherweight and Max Holloway reigns as the king of the division. Ortega has emerged as the premiere contender for the title coming off a first round knockout over Frankie Edgar earlier this year.

Holloway and Ortega will co-main event UFC 226 on pay-per-view (PPV) on July 7th. T-City joined Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show yesterday (Mon. June 25, 2018) and explained why he thinks his fight with Holloway is the biggest since Aldo vs. McGregor (quotes via MMA Mania):

“From what I have seen, I feel like this is going to be the biggest fight in featherweight history since Conor and Aldo. If you look at it as in terms of the biggest fight, I feel this will be the biggest since then. I feel like he’s fought the same guys I fought except for Frankie. He beat Aldo twice. “These guys are from a different generation, right. I feel like these guys are the beginning of the featherweight division, and now I fought against a veteran and he fought Aldo and he was against a veteran. “Now you truly have two young guys who are at their peak of their prime, at the top of their level and we are going to fight each other. “For me this is exiting because I come in here in this game to test myself. And right now I’m competing against the best guys in the featherweight division. Now I’m sitting as the No. 1 contender. “There is no other way to put than you are going to have two real hungry guys, one is hungry to keep it and the other is hungry to take it. There’s nothing else to it man except that the fireworks show is’t going to be on fourth of July but on the seventh of July.”