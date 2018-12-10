Brian Ortega Reveals Injuries Suffered In UFC 231 Loss

Top-ranked featherweight Brian Ortega suffered the first defeat of his career when he lost to Max Holloway via doctor’s stoppage (highlights here) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

‘T-City’ was a game challenger. At one point, he nailed Holloway with some big shots in the third round. At the end of the day, however, he absorbed an insane amount of precise punches from ‘Blessed.’ So many, in fact, that it broke a UFC record when he took 290 significant strikes.

Ortega’s left eye was swollen shut by the end of the fourth round and the doctor called it off. Dana White said he agreed with the call, and Ortega did as well. He revealed on Instagram that he didn’t suffer a broken orbital bone but did emerge with a broken nose and broken thumb. He was willing to ‘die in there’ so he was happy it was stopped:

“Doctor stopped it and I agree. Broken nose and a broken thumb I was willing to die in there. Last night was Max’s night. I’ll be back. Thank you to everyone who’s always believe in me and supported me.”

Ortega was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He’ll heal up from the injuries of his first loss in MMA and will rebound as one of the top-ranked fighters in an exciting UFC featherweight division.