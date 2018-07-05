Brian Ortega Reacts To Max Holloway Pulling Out Of UFC 226 Title Fight

Brian Ortega has reacted to the news of Max Holloway being pulled from the UFC 226 title fight.

Ortega was originally slated to challenge Holloway for the featherweight title in the co-main event of this pay-per-view event.

However, it was revealed the night of July 4th that Holloway had to pull out after he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms and was taken to a hospital on Monday night.

Things appeared to be on the upswing as he felt better on Tuesday and still wanted to compete. However, late that day, things got worse and the call was made to pull him from this event.

Ortega beat former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at the UFC 222 pay-per-view, which secured the opportunity to challenge for the featherweight title. He is unbeaten in his MMA career and holds wins over the likes of Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, and Clay Guida.

Hours after the news broke, Ortega took to his official Twitter account to give his reaction to the fight being pulled as he wrote the following, “It is what it is. We’ll run this **** later.”

It is what it is. We’ll run this **** later. pic.twitter.com/Ua1q4k4okR — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 5, 2018

Based on Ortega’s comments, it appears that he will wait this one out and won’t fight a new opponent on short notice at UFC 226.

It will be interesting to see when this fight is made as one would think Holloway would wait 90 days before fighting again but Holloway is a born fighter and will likely want to fight as soon as possible and if that’s the case then UFC 227 may be the time this fight is made as it takes place next month.

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.