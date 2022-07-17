The highly anticipated main event showdown between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez ended in heartbreak for ‘T-City’ when the bout came to a sudden halt in the first round after Ortega suffered a shoulder injury.

The injury came while defending an armbar attempt from Rodriguez following a takedown against the fence from Ortega. While it appeared that the injury was the direct result of Rodriguez’s submission attempt, Brian Ortega was quick to dispel that calling the injury nothing more than a freak accident.

“The grip was tight on my arm and it dislocated/ That was it – no armlock, no nothing,” Ortega said on the post-fight show. “It was dislocated. Freak accident. It just sucks. The first time it’s ever happened in my entire career. The first time it’s ever happened. I’m just taken aback by it.”

Discussing the fight, Ortega believes he was doing everything correctly in order to secure a victory before the injury occurred with less than a minute to go in the first round.

“Everything was going my way,” Ortega said. “Literally I was winning every minute of the fight. I was sticking to the game plan because I do get emotional. … The world saw I was about to show what I do best, which is grapple and take control. Then the second we hit the ground my freaking arm just came out.”

Brian Ortega Wants to Run It Back With Yair Rodriguez Following Anti-Climactic Finish

Brian Ortega did acknowledge previous shoulder-related injuries that could have been attributed to Saturday’s ending.

“I’m going to MRI this as soon as I can,” Ortega said. “Do what I have to do. I pray to God that I don’t have to get surgery. I’ve already had two shoulder surgeries as it is, so I’m praying I don’t have to go under that knife again because it just sucks when you have to get surgery.”

Saturday’s main event was to serve as a title eliminator of sorts. While Brian Ortega was coming off of a loss in his second attempt at becoming a UFC champion, a win for Yair Rodriguez was likely to earn him a long-awaited title opportunity. Given the anti-climactic finish, it’s possible the UFC may opt to run back the UFC Long Island main event. While appearing on Saturday’s post-fight show, Ortega expressed his interest in a rematch as soon as possible.

“He said he’s willing to run it back – I definitely want to get it back,” Ortega said. “The second I’m physically healthy to do it, I want to get back in. I’m not trying to take anything off. I’m upset. But yeah. Trying to smile and now – I put in way too much work. Sacrificed everything just for something stupid like this to happen.