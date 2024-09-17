NSFW: Brian Ortega’s gory eye injury revealed by Dana White post-UFC 306

ByRoss Markey
Suffering a comprehensive unanimous decision loss against surging Brazilian foe, Diego Lopes on the main card of Noche UFC, former title chaser, Brian Ortega was left bloodied, bruised and battered following his loss — as revealed by promotional CEO, Dana White.

Ortega, who slipped to number five in the official featherweight rankings following the decision loss to surging challenger, Lopes, was stunned early in the opening round of their main card rescheduled pairing, and dropped soon thereafter.

Succumbing to a unanimous decision loss, former two-time undisputed featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega would then receive a nasty jibe from an attendee at the Las Vegas Sphere, who pointed to his past relationship with fellow UFC star, Tracy Cortez.

Brian Ortega suffers nasty orbital injury following Noche UFC loss to Diego Lopes

And joining a list of rather ghastly injuries following the Sphere card over the course of the weekend, Ortega rivalled former undisputed bantamweight title challenger, Irene Aldana for post-fight injuries — with the Mexican dealing with a massive laceration over her right eye.

Following the event, UFC boss, White revealed the extent of Ortega’s injuries following the event — appearing to suffer a nasty orbital injury and some real significant swelling.

Briefly returning to winning ways before his decision loss against the streaking Lopes, Ortega had avenged a prior TKO loss against former interim champion, Yair Rodriguez — submitting the Chihuahua striker with a third round arm-triangle submission choke in their UFC Fight Night Mexico City co-main event back in February — earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

