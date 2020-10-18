UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has shared his joy to see a number one contender emerge from the UFC Fight Island 6 main event.

After Brian Ortega cemented his top contender status shutting out The Korean Zombie on all judge’s scorecards the champion shared a tweet expressing his relief.

Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!! #ufcfightisland6 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 18, 2020

“Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!!”

Volkanovski praised Ortega on his performance live scoring the fight on twitter sharing that Ortega looked to be in form.

UFC President Dana White spoke prior to this fight stating that the winner will be the next fighter to challenge for the Featherweight title against Volkanovski, becoming the first person to face the champion other than the former champion Max Holloway since he gained the title in November of 2019. Since then Holloway and Volkanovski had a rematch that saw the champion earn his first title defense edging Holloway out in a close five-round fight.

At the UFC Fight Island 6 Press Conference Brian Ortega praised the champion stating that he didn’t want there to be any beef between the two before their fight.

“He’s a great champion obviously he won the belt and defended it right, that’s one thing I can never take from him I’ve never done that,” Ortega said. “Cool guy as a person after that incident of mine over there in Vegas I still went out to the club and ran into him and he was a cool dude, I have nothing bad to say about the guy. Let’s not start beef.”

At this stage no date has been shared for when this potential matchup could take place, however, Ortega shared that he would like some time to go home and see his family before thinking about his next fight.