UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Pulled Up on a Fortnite Troll… and Actually Choked Him Out

If you talk sh*t online, Brian Ortega will find you and put you to sleep.

That’s exactly what ‘T-City’ did after an unruly gamer trolled the former UFC featherweight title challenger during a game of Fortnite. In response, Ortega hopped a flight to North Carolina where he met “Emi” at his place of employment. According to Ortega, he patiently waited for his target to finish working for the day before slapping on a choke and rendering the poor guy unconscious.

Brian Ortega flew out to North Carolina to choke out someone who was talking trash to him on Fortnite 😭



“People ask me, ‘Hey, play with me on Fornite, play with me on Fortnite’ Cool, cool. Only problem is you be talking ‘mad you know what,” Ortega said in a video on Instagram. “So, I had an online homie talking mad smack. The real reason I came out to North Carolina was because he was talking sh*t, and we made a bet. I said I would fly over there and choke you out, and here he is. “I showed up to his damn job. I had to wait for him to finish his job. So now, I’m going to choke his ass out. A bet is a bet.”

Brian Ortega’s struggles inside the Octagon continue

Clearly, everyone involved was a good sport and more importantly, nobody was injured during the incident.

After a run that saw him win 14 straight fights, Ortega has struggled to find the win column, dropping four of his last six inside the Octagon. His most recent setback came in September when he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Diego Lopes at UFC 306.