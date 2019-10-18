Brian Ortega: If Anyone Can Beat Khabib, It’s Tony Ferguson – Or Me

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant champions mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. He has admitted he doesn’t have much time left in his career, and plans to retire soon. If he can remain undefeated, reaching a mark of 30-0 before hanging up his gloves, he has a case for being the greatest of all time.

However, former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega believes “The Eagle” is beatable. Speaking to “Kumite TV” (H/T MMA Junkie) recently, Ortega believes, if anyone can beat Nurmagomedov, it’s ex-interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson. If not, Ortega believes he can get the job done himself.

“Tony is an amazing athlete – (and) he’s a great jiu-jitsu guard player as well,” Ortega said. “But when I see things, there’s just certain positions that I feel like I’m better at than certain people, and vice-versa, they’re better than me in certain positions.

“But the positions that Khabib is amazing at, I’m equally as amazing from the bottom of the coin. I feel like if anyone’s going to beat him, it’s Ferguson. And if not, we’re going to have to wait until I come up.”

Ferguson has racked up a lengthy win streak in the lightweight division, but a matchup with Nurmagomedov has long eluded him due to various injuries and other mishaps. Now, however, it seems like the stars might be perfectly aligned for the two to finally square off in early 2020.

What do you make of Ortega’s comments on Khabib and Ferguson? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!