Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski have both fired back at Colby Covington who blasted the UFC for selecting the featherweight duo as coaches for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Covington discussed the reboot of TUF and his disappointment with the coaching selection for season 29 of the hit show.

“Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches for your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter,” Covington said.

“Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show,” Covington added. “There’s just no entertainment factor there. Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell.”

“There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline. So I feel bad for the show. I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want.”

Ortega was first to hit back at Covington who he called a “bitch”.

“Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out,” Ortega wrote on social media. “My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch”

Several hours later the featherweight champion also took shots at Covington on social media.

“@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch,” Volkanovski wrote. “You literally play a character to stay relevant.”

