Primus vs. Chandler 2 Finally Set For Bellator Salute The Troops

Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler 2 has been booked as it will serve as the main event of the upcoming Bellator “Salute the Troops” event. The Viacom-owned promotion made the news official on Thursday.

Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler 2

At Bellator NYC in June of 2017, Chandler lost his lightweight title to Primus via TKO due to an injury. Several months later, Chandler was expected to challenge Primus for the title at Bellator 197. But, Primus pulled out of the fight citing a knee injury. This led to Chandler fighting Brandon Girtz at the event.

Bad Blood

In the main event, the former Bellator lightweight champion won the fight by submission in the first round on April 13, 2018, at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri on the Paramount Network.

It was revealed back in August that Chandler had signed a new contract with Bellator MMA. This led to the expectation that this fight was just a matter of time before being made. Obviously, that is now going to happen. Another fight was also announced for this show.

Co-Main Event

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is slated to take on Javy Ayala in a heavyweight showdown in the co-headliner of this show.

“The USO is an historic military support organization – not just in entertainment but in connecting them back to the things they love and fight for,” Bellator President Scott Coker said in a statement. “It made perfect sense for Bellator to establish a relationship with the USO and provide a unique opportunity to Hawaii’s military population. We appreciate their service to the nation, and we hope this is just the first of many opportunities for us to work together.”

Date & Location

This event will be held in conjunction with the USO on Dec. 14 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The live event will be free for troops of the U.S. Armed Forces and their friends and families. The show will air on DAZN. More bouts will be added in the coming weeks.