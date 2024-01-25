Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub offers update on his daughter’s recent emergency surgery

Brendan Schaub has offered an update on his daughter’s health after revealing that she would be undergoing emergency surgery.

On Wednesday, the former heavyweight standout shared an emotional video on social media, revealing that his baby girl was hospitalized and facing surgery. Putting family first, Schaub announced the cancelation of multiple dates he had booked around the country as well as an appearance on his podcast, The Fighter and The Kid with Bryan Callen.

Gotta put the fam first for once in my life. I won’t be on the pods rest of the week plus Nashville and Austin tour dates are cancelled. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3ARQBIzA78 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 23, 2024

Fans and fighters showered Schaub and his family with an overwhelming amount of support, much of it coming from some of the biggest names in the game, including Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad, Matt Frevola, Ariel Helwani, and Shannon Knapp.

24 hours later, Schaub offered an update on X, revealing that the surgery was a success. He also expressed his gratitude for all the well-wishes during this trying time.

“Surgery was a success,” Schaub wrote. “I can’t express how much love and support my family felt from everyone. The internet from my experience is a dark awful place. My views have changed recently. The amount of prayers and positive thoughts sent didn’t go unnoticed. Can’t thank everyone individually but trust me I see it. Life is scary for a parent. Forever grateful for the team @ChildrensLA Thank you.”