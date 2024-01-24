Brendan Schaub reveals his baby girl’s health struggles in heartbreaking video, Conor McGregor responds

The MMA community is rallying around former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub whose daughter is undergoing emergency surgery tomorrow (January 25).

It’s been nearly a decade since Schaub has stepped inside the Octagon, but the 10-5 fighter has stayed in the sport’s spotlight through his popular podcasts including The Schaub Show and Food Truck Diaries. He is also a touring stand-up comic and a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Recently, Schaub took to social media to reveal that his daughter will have emergency surgery this week. “Most of my family and friends know my baby girl has been in and out of the hospital since the day she was born and she is to have an emergency surgery on Thursday. So I have to cancel my tour dates in Nashville and Austin,” Schaub said in an emotional video on X.

Gotta put the fam first for once in my life. I won’t be on the pods rest of the week plus Nashville and Austin tour dates are cancelled. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3ARQBIzA78 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 23, 2024

In addition to canceling multiple tour dates, Schaub announced that he will not be appearing on this week’s podcast, The Fighter and The Kid alongside co-host and fellow comedian Bryan Callen.

“I won’t be having a podcast. Almost a week of podcasting in 12 years. [It’s] pretty serious but… hopefully this all goes well. It’s just a phase you know. So, love you guys,” Schaub added.

Conor McGregor and the MMA Community Surround Brendan Schaub with support

Offering support to Schaub was former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who sent a word of encouragement to ‘Big Brown’ in response to his heartbreaking video message.

“Sending prayers and positive energy your way Brendan! Keep strong she has fighter genes,” McGregor wrote.

The Irishman wasn’t the only member of the close-knit MMA community to send their well-wishes to the former heavyweight standout. Ariel Helwani added, “All the best to you and your family, Brendan. Hang in there.” Invicta FC president Shannon Knapp also commented on the post, “Prayers for you and your family.”

“Sending you & the fam all the love & positive energy,” Matt Frevola wrote.

Sending prayers your way bro,” added Belal Muhammad.