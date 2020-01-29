Brendan Schaub Responds To Stephen A. Smith: ‘Don’t Sh*t On One Of Our Favs’

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is the latest to send a message to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Smith created headlines following UFC 246 when he claimed Donald Cerrone gave up in his 40-second TKO defeat to Conor McGregor earlier this month. Those comments rubbed many people the wrong way, including the likes of Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor.

And although Schaub does appreciate Smith and his work, he felt the comments were disrespectful and that nobody is really tuning in to hear his analysis of mixed martial arts (MMA):

“The MMA community’s not tuning in the post-fight show to see Stephen A. Smith,” Schaub said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “Stephen A. Smith’s one of my favs, I love Stephen A. Smith. I love him and this, I don’t need this. If he’s on there great, also my only issue with it, do this, you can stay in the UFC stuff what you’re doing, I’m sure they’ll have your back but the problem is just don’t disrespect guys. You can make your point without being disrespectful.

“I’ve learned that the hard way. You say one thing and then guys hear and it sounds like disrespect. I get that but especially if you’re Stephen A. Smith and you’re so new, you’re just dipping your toe in water, don’t sh*t on one of our favs, man.”

Schaub went on to add that someone with more knowledge of MMA would have been preferable to Smith — such as former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen who already works as an analyst for ESPN:

“Ain’t nobody tuning in to that post-fight show to hear his commentary,” Schaub added. “It would’ve gotten much further if it was Brett Okamoto and Joe Rogan. Why not have Chael [Sonnen] do that? Rogan and Chael?

“What is it, the best combo ever? Do that, do that man. That’d be a phenomenal tag team. Probably the best, the best in the world. There’s no other two people I’d rather listen to on the planet talk fighting than Joe Rogan and Chael Sonnen.”

Do you agree with Schaub?

