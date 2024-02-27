Video – Ex-UFC heavyweight standout Brendan Schaub flips his truck in scary-Looking accident

ByCraig Pekios
Brendan Schaub

Ex-UFC heavyweight standout Brendan Schaub flipped his truck over while taking it out for a spin recently.

The only question after flipping your truck is….but did you have fun tho?Schaub wrote on X along with a clip of the incident.

Fortunately, it appears as though Schaub was unharmed as he was able to immediately escape the wreck and clearly found some humor in the situation.

X Users Tease Brendan Schaub Following Accident

Commenters on X joined him in a laugh, with one saying: “If you would’ve had a handlebar on that mustache it probably wouldn’t have flipped over.”

Another added, “Time to buy a Cybertruck.”

I feel like this is just the beginning of the movie. Now Schaub is stuck in the desert with a dislocated shoulder. The car explodes. To survive Schaub has to use an interesting mix between his MMA and comedy tools.”

One fan even added some music to the video, giving it a hilariously dramatic effect.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

