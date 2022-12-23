Brendan Schaub criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov for Islam Makhachev career plan: “That’s not what champions do.”

Former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub isn’t happy with Makhachev’s career plan.

It seems, much like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is too headed for an early retirement.

Nurmagomedov would call it a career following his third title defense against Justin Gaethje in October 2020 at the age of 32. ‘The Eagle’ laid out a similar plan for long-time friend, Makhacehev, which could realistically see him fight for only the next few years..

“I think he needs at least five title defenses, maybe six, that would be ideal, Nurmagomedov said. “Six defenses that’s around three years, then it’s possible that the sport leaves him because nobody can stay on top forever.”

Brendan Schaub reacts

Talking on his podcast, Schaub slammed the plan, labeling the plan as ‘stupid’ and ‘weak’.

“Khabib backed out right? So if a guy did come who can wrestle and negate Makhachev’s and Khabib’s wrestling, you just retire? That’s stupid,” Schaub said. “That’s not what champions do, it’s like, ‘He should do as many title defenses as he can before father time catches up to him.’ You don’t wanna say ‘the game catches up to him’. Hold up, if somebody comes along who poses a threat, he just retires? That’s some weak s**t.” (H/TB JPenn.com)

Makhacehv is scheduled to take on Alexander Volkanovski in February, where the Australian will attempt to capture Makhachev’s title along with double champ status.

If he were to be victorious, a win over Volkanvski and Charles Oliveira in the space of just four months would cement himself as one of the best in the sport.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s take?