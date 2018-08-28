Brendan Schaub Believes Two Unlikely Names Promote Better Than UFC

Brendan Schaub believes that the UFC has let down their fans this year with the way that they have been promoting their fighters and even pinpointed who outshined the promotion.

The UFC held their event in Lincoln this past weekend that saw Justin Gaethje knock out James Vick in the main event. Although it was a heck of a card, the viewership numbers have yet to be released but there is one safe bet. That bet is that the event didn’t draw the greatest on network television.

However, there was one event that did draw pretty good this weekend. That fight was a celebrity boxing match between well-known YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul. This bout drew an estimated 750,000 people who paid $10 to watch.

Although these two stars have a big social media influence as individuals, they aren’t fighters at heart. However, they did draw big on pay-per-view, which isn’t something the UFC hasn’t done a great job of in 2018. This is when Schaub comes in as he brought up how amateur fighters can promote better than the UFC.

Brendan Schaub Believes

“I loved what they are doing because they are showing how easy it is to promote a fight!” Brendan Schaub said on his Below the Belt podcast. “When everyone goes, ‘Being a promoter is so difficult.’ Really? These kids have zero background! They both decided, ‘Hey, we both have a following,’ and they did it all their own. I’m sure they lined up with some help to acquire the arena and get the ticket sales and all that, but for the most part two famous guys showed you how easy it is to promote and sell a fight. It is not rocket science. No one is skilled at doing this. We give way too much respect to these promoters. They are not that skilled. It’s very obvious who should be fighting, what fight to make, how to build a fight.” “When a fight does not sell, that’s when you realize how s**tty a promoter is,”” Schaub continued (h/t to MMAFighting). “Whenever there’s two headline UFC fighters, both those guys are so f**king talented it’s not even funny. For those fights not to sell should not rely on a fighter. That’s where a promoter or the marketing business of the UFC, or name whatever boxing promoter you want, should come into play. It is not the responsibility of them. Them being the fighters. “For these two guys with zero background to s**t on any UFC fight this year, numbers-wise, shows you how poorly of a job the UFC is doing at times and how easy it is to promote a fight.”

Next Signing?

This is when the stance of Schaub was directed towards UFC President Dana White, who believes that fighters should promote themselves. The former UFC heavyweight star turned comedian wouldn’t be shocked if the UFC signs Logan Paul. The reason for that is due to him being a draw.