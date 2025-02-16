Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez – Odds and Match Preview

Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez are set to face off in a highly anticipated rematch on February 22, 2025, at a UFC Fight Night event. This middleweight bout is a rematch of their 2018 encounter, where Hernandez defeated Allen by unanimous decision for the vacant LFA middleweight title.

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez – Odds

According to current MMA betting lines, Hernandez is the favorite with odds ranging from -250 to -260, while Allen is the underdog with odds between +210 and +220. The odds have changed over time, reflecting the fighters’ recent performances and improvements. Hernandez is currently riding an impressive winning streak with multiple stoppages, which has likely contributed to his favored status. Allen, coming off a loss, is looking to bounce back and avoid his first-ever back-to-back losses.

It’s worth noting that their first fight was seven years ago, and both fighters have evolved significantly since then. Allen himself stated, “I’m not the same guy whatsoever and I want to show just that.” He’s known for his impressive grappling skills, with most of his victories coming by submission. Anthony Hernandez is known for his well-rounded skill set, combining effective striking with solid grappling. Anthony Hernandez has become more well-rounded, landing 4.90 significant strikes per minute with a 63% accuracy rate, which is notably above the UFC average of 47%.

Allen is looking to bounce back from a recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov and regain his momentum in the middleweight division. Hernandez, on the other hand, aims to continue his winning streak and potentially break into the top 10 rankings with a victory over Allen.

This rematch presents an intriguing style matchup. Allen’s grappling power will be tested against Anthony Hernandez’s improved striking and takedown defense. The outcome of this fight could have significant implications for both fighters’ trajectories in the competitive UFC middleweight division.

The UFC Fight Night event on February 22, 2025, headlined by the exciting bantamweight clash between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, boasts a compelling lineup of fights across various weight divisions. Nursulton Ruziboev faces off against Eric McConico in another middleweight bout. Rounding out the main card action, Andre Fili will test his skills against Melquizael Costa in a featherweight showdown.

The preliminary card is also packed with intriguing matchups. In the light heavyweight division, Ion Cutelaba squares off against Ibo Aslan, while Adam Fugitt takes on Billy Goff in a welterweight contest. Alonzo Menifield will clash with Julius Walker in another light heavyweight bout, and Ricky Simon is scheduled to meet Javid Basharat in a bantamweight fight.