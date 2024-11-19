Report – Brendan Allen set for rematch fight with Anthony Hernandez at UFC Seattle in February

A high-stakes middleweight rematch between number nine ranked contender, Brendan Allen and the surging number thirteen rated challenger, Anthony Hernandez is slated to feature at a UFC Fight Night Seattle event on February 22. next.

Allen, who most recently featured at UFC Paris back in September, saw his impressive winning run of seven fights come to a halt in a unanimous decision loss to fellow contender, Nassourdine Imavov in France.

As for Hernandez, the surging challenger racked up his sixth straight win at UFC Vegas 99 back in October, taking out Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira with an impressive eventual fifth round ground strikes TKO win to land himself a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

Brendan Allen set to rematch Anthony Hernandez at UFC Seattle next year

And as per a report from MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin, Brendan Allen is set to take on Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight rematch on February 22. at a UFC Fight Night Seattle event.

“Brendan Allen will fight Anthony Hernandez on February 22, 2025, per sources,” Behunin posted on X. “The UFC event is eyed for Seattle.”

🚨Rematch!🚨



Brendan Allen will fight Anthony Hernandez on February 22, 2025, per sources



The UFC event is eyed for Seattle pic.twitter.com/w1HMRZPycp — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 19, 2024

Competing for the vacant LFA middleweight championship back in 2018, Allen dropped a unanimous decision loss to the above-mentioned Hernandez in their first mixed martial arts matchup.

Before his winning-run-snapping loss, Allen had turned in an impressive run of victories which included successes over the likes of Chris Curtis, Paul Craig, Andre Muniz, Sam Alvey, and Krzysztof Jotko.

13-2(1) as a professional, Californian grappler, Hernandez has enjoyed a winning run dating back to 2021, beginning with a stunning come-from-behind submission over decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Rodolfo Vieira, before landing triumphs over names including Marc-Andre Barriault, Edmen Shahbazyan, Roman Kopylov, and the above-mentioned, Pereira.