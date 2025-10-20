Brendan Allen’s big win: Daniel Cormier praises ‘dominant’ performance

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised UFC middleweight Brendan Allen for his victory over Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver.

Last Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen went head to head in the main event of UFC Vancouver. While many expected RDR to get the win and secure himself a world title shot against Khamzat Chimaev, it didn’t play out like that, with Allen instead taking control of the fight before de Ridder was forced to quit on the stool.

Moving forward, Allen has certainly earned himself the right to start pushing for a championship opportunity of his own. That may be slightly premature in the eyes of some but at the very least, he’s one big step closer than he was before.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier couldn’t help but praise Allen.

Daniel Cormier praises Brendan Allen

“I didn’t expect Reinier de Ridder to break in the way that he did,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Brendan Allen told us that he was going to go out there and he was going to break RDR. But after watching de Ridder fight Robert Whittaker in the way that he did, watching him beat Bo Nickal the way that he did, watching what he did in ONE FC all those years to becoming the world champion in multiple weight classes, you just did not expect what happened.

“Brendan Allen started very quickly once he got on top. RDR was able to control him in Round 1. When you’re fresh, you can control, you can take the back. But the moment that he was able to lose position or switch position — I’m talking Brendan Allen — it was all dominance. He controlled him, he landed a ton of damage on him, and he really did a good job of taking over that fight. From Round 2 on, it was all Brendan Allen.”

