BRAVE CF Set To Hold Flyweight Tournament

BRAVE CF has announced that it will hold an eight-man flyweight tournament as it looks to crown its inaugural flyweight champion.



The company has previously tried to crown a champion, but weight misses and fighter pull-outs have meant that the belt has yet to find a home.

While there has been no set date as to when the tournament will kick-off, the four quarterfinal pairings have been released. The fighters contesting the tournament include former Bellator Bantamweight Champion Zach Makovsky, former ACB Flyweight Champion Velimurad Alkhasov Makovsky, and ex-UFC fighters Jose Torres and Dustin Ortiz.

It is an exciting lineup, especially when you add in veteran names like Sean Santella. So, provided everyone stays injury-free, it should be an entertaining introduction for new fans to the BRAVE CF flyweight division.

After an enforced break due to the ongoing pandemic, BRAVE CF returns next week when BRAVE CF 35 goes down in Bucharest, Romania, on Mon. July 7 (US Time).

BRAVE CF Flyweight Tournament:

Quarter-finals

Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella

Zach Makovsky vs. Abdul Hussein

Marcel Adur vs. Dustin Ortiz

Velimurad Alkhasov vs. Flávio de Queiroz

Will you be checking out BRAVE CF’s Flyweight Tournament?