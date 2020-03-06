BRAVE CF Announce Full Card For Upcoming Brazilian Show

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF has released the full card for its upcoming show in Brazil. BRAVE CF 35 will go down on Saturday, March 28. It will take place in the beach resort city of Balneário Camboriú.

BRAVE CF 35 will be the company’s fifth visit to the South American nation. The Bahrain-based promotion has been steadily making inroads into the Brazilian MMA scene, and March’s card is shaping up to their biggest one yet on Brazilian soil.

Headlining the 13-bout card will be a lightweight title bout with Brazil’s Cleiton “Predator” Silva set to stage the first defense of his reign when he steps inside the cage to take on Sweden’s Guram Kutateladze.

Silva sensationally captured the title at BRAVE CF 25 after submitting the former champion Luan Santiago Carvalho in the first minute of their title bout.

Earlier in the night, the BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament will begin with the USA’s Jose Torres taking on Brazil’s Matheus Nicolau and Canada’s Malcolm “X” Gordon meeting Nicolau’s compatriot Marcel Adur. The winners of these bouts will go on to meet each other in a semifinal clash.

Here is the full card for BRAVE CF 35.

Main Card

BRAVE CF Lightweight World Title Bout : Cleiton Silva vs. Guram Kutateladze

: Cleiton Silva vs. Guram Kutateladze Super Lightweight: Leonardo Mafra vs. Carl Booth

Leonardo Mafra vs. Carl Booth Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Jose Torres

Matheus Nicolau vs. Jose Torres Flyweight: Marcel Adur vs. Malcom Gordon

Marcel Adur vs. Malcom Gordon Lightweight: Luan Santiago Carvalho vs. Issa Isakov

Luan Santiago Carvalho vs. Issa Isakov Lightweight: Lucas Martins vs. Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev

Prelims:

Featherweight: Gabriel Miranda vs. Rafael Silva

Gabriel Miranda vs. Rafael Silva Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Tim Ruberg

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Tim Ruberg Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Rany Saadeh

Daniel Santos vs. Rany Saadeh Super Welterweight: Geraldo Coelho vs. Rami Hamed

Geraldo Coelho vs. Rami Hamed Featherweight: Wilian Poles vs. Abdulmanap Magomedov

Wilian Poles vs. Abdulmanap Magomedov Lightweight: Max Denner vs. Alex Martinez

Max Denner vs. Alex Martinez Bantamweight: Hamyrez Oliveira vs. Eduardo Mora