BRAVE 33 Results: Aliskerov Makes A Successful Return To Middleweight

Brave CF 33 went down today (Fri. 27 December, 2019) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Today’s event was the Bahrain promotion’s final show of the year.

The eleven bout card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Russia’s Ikram Aliskerov and Sweden’s Diego Gonzalez. Now that the vacant middleweight strap finally has a home with Brazil’s Daniel Souza, both Aliskerov and Gonzalez were looking to add their names to the list of future title contenders.

In the co-main event, Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani clashed with Pakistan’s Zia Mashwani in a featherweight encounter.

Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE 33 results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Diego Gonzalez via RD3 TKO

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Zia Mashwani via Split decision

Catchweight(141lbs): Jeremy Pacatiw def. Felipe Efrain via RD1 TKO

Catchweight(194lbst: Mostafa Rashed Neda def. Alexis Fontes via RD1 TKO

Welterweight: Issa Isakov def. Rami Hamed via RD2 submission (armbar)



Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Mohamed Said Maalem def. Todd Stoute via Unanimous decision

Featherweight: Anzor Abdulkhozaev def. Rolando Dy via RD1 KO

Lightweight: Sam Patterson def. Cian Cowley via RD3 submission (rear-naked choke)

Featherweight: Shoaib Yousaf def. Hassan Talal via RD2 submission (rear-naked choke)

Super Lightweight: Ahmed Amir def. Yousef Wehbe via RD2 submission (rear-naked choke)

Ahmed Amir def. Yousef Wehbe via RD2 submission (rear-naked choke) Bantamweight: Gamzat Magomedov def. Harold Banarion via RD1 TKO