BRAVE 31 Results: Souza Stops Hanekom To Capture Middleweight Crown

BRAVE CF 31 went down today ( Sat. 7 December 2019) inside the Sibaya Casino, Durban, South Africa.
The ten-bout card was headlined with the crowning of the inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion. South Africa’s Chad Hanekom clashed with Brazil’s Daniel Souza, for the right to earn the coveted strap.
In the co-main event, flyweight’s Dansheel Moodley and Anton Larsson locked horns with both men looking to make a statement.
Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE CF 31 results below.
Main Card:
- Middleweight World Championship: Daniel Souza def. Chad Hanekom via RD2 KO
- Catchweight(128lbs): Dansheel Moodley def. Anton Larsson via Unanimous decision
- Catchweight (160lbs): Amin Ayoub def. Djamil Chan via RD3 Submission (guillotine)
- Middleweight:Mzwandile Hlongwa def. Jeremy Smith via Unanimous decision
- Welterweight:Kevin Ruart def. Ibrahim Mané via RD3 KO
Prelims:
- Featherweight: Tariq Ismail def. Cedric Doyle via Unanimous decision
- Bantamweight: Abdul Hussian def. Martin Debeer via R1 Submission (ninja-choke)
- Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndeble def. Ian Cleary via Unanimous decision
- Welterweight: Jason Cluverwell def. Dimitri Fogg via RD2 Submission (triangle-choke
- Welterweight: Britis Lukasa def. Matt Rynard via RD1 KO
- Legendary Announcer Lenne Hardt Set To Share Mic Duties At BRAVE 29
- ONE: Edge Of Greatness Results: Nong-O Stops Saemapetch To Retain Title
- BRAVE 27 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch