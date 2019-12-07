BRAVE 31 Results: Souza Stops Hanekom To Capture Middleweight Crown

By
Michael Clifton
-
Spread the word!

BRAVE CF 31 went down today ( Sat. 7 December 2019) inside the Sibaya Casino, Durban, South Africa.

The ten-bout card was headlined with the crowning of the inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion. South Africa’s Chad Hanekom clashed with Brazil’s Daniel Souza, for the right to earn the coveted strap.

In the co-main event, flyweight’s Dansheel Moodley and Anton Larsson locked horns with both men looking to make a statement.

Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE CF  31 results below.

Main Card:

  • Middleweight World Championship: Daniel Souza def. Chad Hanekom via RD2 KO
  • Catchweight(128lbs): Dansheel Moodley def. Anton Larsson via Unanimous decision
  • Catchweight (160lbs): Amin Ayoub def. Djamil Chan via RD3 Submission (guillotine)
  • Middleweight:Mzwandile Hlongwa def. Jeremy Smith via Unanimous decision
  • Welterweight:Kevin Ruart def. Ibrahim Mané via RD3 KO

Prelims:

  • Featherweight: Tariq Ismail def. Cedric Doyle via Unanimous decision
  • Bantamweight: Abdul Hussian def. Martin Debeer via R1 Submission (ninja-choke)
  • Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndeble def. Ian Cleary via Unanimous decision
  • Welterweight: Jason Cluverwell def. Dimitri Fogg via RD2 Submission (triangle-choke
  • Welterweight: Britis Lukasa def. Matt Rynard via RD1 KO
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!