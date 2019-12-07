BRAVE 31 Results: Souza Stops Hanekom To Capture Middleweight Crown

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF 31 went down today ( Sat. 7 December 2019) inside the Sibaya Casino, Durban, South Africa.

The ten-bout card was headlined with the crowning of the inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion. South Africa’s Chad Hanekom clashed with Brazil’s Daniel Souza, for the right to earn the coveted strap.

In the co-main event, flyweight’s Dansheel Moodley and Anton Larsson locked horns with both men looking to make a statement.

Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE CF 31 results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight World Championship: Daniel Souza def. Chad Hanekom via RD2 KO

Catchweight(128lbs): Dansheel Moodley def. Anton Larsson via Unanimous decision

Catchweight (160lbs): Amin Ayoub def. Djamil Chan via RD3 Submission (guillotine)

Middleweight: Mzwandile Hlongwa def. Jeremy Smith via Unanimous decision

Welterweight:Kevin Ruart def. Ibrahim Mané via RD3 KO



Prelims: