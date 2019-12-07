BRAVE 31 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF heads to South Africa, this weekend for BRAVE CF 31. The ten-bout card will take place on Saturday 7 December inside the Sibaya Casino in Durban, with the event set to begin 12:00 ppm (ET).

This will be the second time that BRAVE has staged an event in South Africa. The Bahrain-based promotions inaugural event in the African nation, BRAVE CF 19, went down almost a year to the day that BRAVE CF 31 will take place.

South Africa has a growing MMA scene, and as a country that has no problems producing sporting talent, it seems a wise move for BRAVE to establish themselves in this burgeoning MMA market.

Headlining this week’s card is a middleweight title belt between local hero Chad Hanekom and Brazil’s Daniel Souza. The winner of this bout will be crowned the promotions inaugural middleweight world champion.

Hanekom comes into this bout riding a two-bout winning streak, while Souza, punched his ticket to this title bout by stopping compatriot Bruno Assis in the first round of their clash at BRAVE 25.

The odds are that it will be the hometown fighter who ends up with the belt around his waist. Hanekom is a well-rounded athlete who should have enough tools at his disposal to navigate the power of Souza safely.

In the co-main event Dansheel Moodley and Anton Larsson will square off in a catchweight bout. Moodley was set to meet John Cris Corton until the Filipino pulled out on Tuesday due to undisclosed reasons.

U.S. fans can watch the event on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Main Card:

Middleweight World Championship: Chad Hanekom vs. Daniel Gaucho

Chad Hanekom vs. Daniel Gaucho Catchweight(128lbs): Dansheel Moodley vs. Anton Larsson

Dansheel Moodley vs. Anton Larsson Catchweight (160lbs): Djamil Chan* vs. Amin Ayoub

Djamil Chan* vs. Amin Ayoub Middleweight: Mzwandile Hlongwa vs. Jeremy Smith

Mzwandile Hlongwa vs. Jeremy Smith Welterweight:Kevin Ruart vs. Ibrahim Mané

Prelims:

Featherweight: Cedric Doyle vs. Tariq Ismail

Cedric Doyle vs. Tariq Ismail Bantamweight: Martin Debeer vs. Abdul Hussian

Martin Debeer vs. Abdul Hussian Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndeble vs. Ian Cleary

Nkosi Ndeble vs. Ian Cleary Welterweight: Dimitri Fogg vs. Jason Cluverwell

Dimitri Fogg vs. Jason Cluverwell Welterweight: Eleizer Kubanza vs. Matt Raynard*

*Chan and Raynard failed to make weight