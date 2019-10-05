BRAVE 27 Results: Al-Selawe Captures Welterweight Title

Spread the word!













BRAVE 27 went down today inside Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena. In the main event, Jordan’s Jarrah Al-Selawe regained the Brave welterweight title after he handed France’s Abdoul Abdouraguimov the first loss of his career.



The pair last fought at Brave 23 with Abdouraguimov, winning the title after earning a controversial split decision victory over the Jordanian. This time around, Al-Selawe made sure to not leave the result in the hands of the judges by dominating the stand-up exchanges and forcing Abdouraguimov’s corner to throw in the towel.

In the co-main event, Canada’s Alex Martinez finished the highly-rated Moroccan Anas Siraj Mounir in impressive fashion to stake his claim at a title shot.



Check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Jarrah Al-Selawe def. Abdoul Abdouraguimov via RD4 TKO ( Brave Welterweight Title)

Alex Martinez def. Anas Siraj Mounir via RD2 KO (Lightweight)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Mzwandile Hlongwa via RD2 Submission (Middleweight)

Rustam Chsiev def. Tarek Suleiman via unanimous decision (Middleweight)

Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Christofer Silva via RD1 TKO (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card:

Sulaiman al Modhyan def. Abdullatip Magomedov via RD1 TKO(Featherweight)

Tariq Ismail def. Jalal Al-Daaj via unanimous decision (Bantamweight)

Dwight Brooks def. Alex Nacfur via RD TKO (Super Lightweight)

Flavio Serafim def. Mohammad Al Khatib via RD2 KO (Super Lightweight)

Zia Mashwani def. John Cris Corton via unanimous decision (Bantamweight)





