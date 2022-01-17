UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval is ready and willing to serve as the backup to the Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy if anything happens ahead of UFC 270.

Royval is just days removed from an impressive win over Rogerio Bontorin at UFC Vegas 46, earning a split decision victory. It was a close fight from start-to-finish, but Royval’s pace as the bout went on turned out to be the difference.

During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Royval revealed that he quickly turned his attention to what could be next for him.

“We’ll try to celebrate next week,” Royval said. “I’m trying to stay on weight, trying to stay focused. I know it’s not likely that someone’s going to drop out of the title fight. But, if there is going to be someone who drops out, it’s probably Figgy. If Figgy drops out, I know I’m the alternative. There’s no other option really. I’m just staying close to weight and waiting for a call. They told me to be prepared in the next day or two when they go into Anaheim and do their test weights and see where they’re at from there. Might as well try to stay focused and kill two birds with one stone.”

Brandon Royval Is Ready For A Short-Notice Title Shot

Before signing with the UFC, Royval earned the LFA flyweight title after defeating Nate Williams for the vacant belt at LFA 79. He would go on to sign with the UFC just months later and win his promotional debut over former title challenger Tim Elliott.

Royval also holds a win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 253, before losing back-to-back fights to Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. The win over Bontorin keeps him in the title picture, and potentially gives him a title fight at UFC 270 if anyone withdraws.

The Moreno/Figueiredo trilogy is one of the most highly-anticipated fights to begin 2022, but Royval has the chance to save the fight if the UFC contacts him on short notice to fill in.

What were your thoughts on Brandon Royval’s performance at UFC Vegas 46?

