UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno has issued a verbal warning to his next opponent Alexander Pantoja. Be careful with your words.

Moreno says that Pantoja is entering dangerous territory with his recent comments about him. The Brazilian called Moreno out after his submission win over Brandon Royval last month. He told reporters backstage that he feels Moreno is a “little scared” to face him for the third time. Pantoja has beaten Moreno twice before. Once in 2018 and another time in an exhibition on “The Ultimate Fighter”.

The Mexican responded during an interview with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie yesterday.

“I think this kid is making a big mistake saying I’m scared of him,” Moreno said. “I’ve never been afraid. I’ve never been scared, and much less now that I feel at the best point of my life. I’m 27 years old, and I’ve never felt as good as I feel now.

“I can’t deny the truth. He beat me twice, and I’m not going to be able to shake that off. That’s there, that’s on the record and on the history of my life and career. The only thing I can control is the present and keep advancing and evolving like I’ve done until now. I haven’t received an official offer, but if it’s Alexander Pantoja, he’s making a big mistake saying I’m scared of him because that’s a lie.”

While Moreno has not been officially offered a fight against Pantoja, he says that he is next in line.

“Yeah, (I’d like a rematch) but not in a way that I’m angry or from my ego wanting to beat him because he defeated me,” Moreno said. “Not in that manner. I would like that fight to see how much I’ve evolved and prove to myself and also to the people how far I’ve come in this sport.”

The full interview is available below.