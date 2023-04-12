Undisputed flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno will look to avenge a May 2018 decision loss to Brazilian contender, Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 – as the two lock horns in a championship rematch. The pay-per-view event is slated to take place on July 8. during International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena.

Co-headlining UFC 283 earlier this year in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno managed to bookend his four-fight series with former undisputed champion, Deiveson Figueiredo – landing a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory.

Brandon Moreno meets Alexandre Pantoja for the fourth time in combat sports

For Pantoja, the current #2 ranked flyweight contender has enjoyed a three-fight winning run since 2020, most recently handing Alex Perez a neck crank submission loss at UFC 277 in July of last year in the pair’s championship-eliminator. News of Brandon Moreno’s title rematch against Pantoja was first reported by Freak.MMA on Instagram, with ESPN MMA corroborating the report.

“A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8. in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell confirmed to Marc Raimondi.

A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to @marcraimondimma.



The instagram account https://t.co/W1OeW6VVTO first reported the news. pic.twitter.com/Gp5bB2bPIe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 12, 2023

First meeting at UFC Fight Night Santiago back in 2018, Pantoja managed to hand Moreno his second consecutive loss under the promotion’s banner with a unanimous decision victory at the Chile event.

The duo initially featured on The Ultimate Fighter 24 back in 2016, with Pantoja once more prevailing with a rear-naked choke submission win in the pair’s Round of 16 exhibition bout.

Prior to his successful title unification win against Figueiredo at the beginning of the year, Moreno struck interim flyweight gold with another rematch win over Kai Kara-France – stopping the New Zealander with a third round body kick at the above-mentioned, UFC 277 event.

A featherweight championship unification bout between champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and interim gold holder, Yair Rodriguez is also expected to feature on the International Fight Week card.