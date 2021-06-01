Brandon Moreno isn’t a big fan of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 263.

Moreno and Figueiredo are slated to meet once again after fighting to a majority draw during their first battle at UFC 256. It was a back-and-forth affair that came down to a draw after Figueiredo had a point taken away on the scorecards after landing an illegal strike.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Moreno went off on Figueiredo after some recent back-and-forth jabs between the two on social media.

“He’s not really smart,” Moreno said. “He’s trying to put attention on himself and it’s fine. He wants to make some money, he wants to be the next Conor McGregor. But you know, I don’t care. I don’t really care because I just want to get the title, that’s it.”

“He’s an asshole and it’s fine, I don’t care. He’s ugly. Man, the guy’s so ugly. My goodness.”

Figueiredo has also been in trash-talking wars with former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, who he succeeded as champion after Cejudo vacated the belt to make a run in the bantamweight division in late 2019.

Moreno reached the top of the flyweight division by beating some of the best contenders in the process. He is riding a five-fight unbeaten streak which includes dominant wins over Brandon Royval and Kai Kara-France. Curiously enough, his draw with Figueiredo was the second of his UFC career after fighting to a split-draw with Askar Askarov.

Figueiredo earned the title by defeating UFC veteran Joseph Benavidez by submission at UFC Fight Island 2. He would then go on to submit Alex Perez at UFC 255 before the quick turnaround against Moreno.

Fight fans should be very excited for one of the biggest fights in UFC flyweight history, and easily the biggest since Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2. If the recent trash talk between the two is any indication, it’s sure to be fireworks once again inside the UFC octagon.

