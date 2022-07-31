Former undisputed UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, very likely sets himself up for a fourth title showdown with Deiveson Figueiredo — this time in a title unification bout, as he scoops interim spoils courtesy of a third round TKO win over Kai Kara-France in their UFC 277 co-headlining rematch.

Moreno, who entered tonight’s interim title rematch against Kara-France with the prior knowledge of a unanimous decision win over the Kiwi back in December of 2019, found himself dealing with a sizeable and significant cut under this right eye in the second frame, after a hugely competitive opening five minutes from the 125lb duo.

However, midway through the third round, clarity was firmly introduced to the fray, with Moreno slapping home a left body kick — digging into Kara-France’s liver it appears, as the City Kickboxing staple collapsed to the canvas, where he was finished with subsequent ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Brandon Moreno’s third round win over Kai Kara-France