Former undisputed UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, very likely sets himself up for a fourth title showdown with Deiveson Figueiredo — this time in a title unification bout, as he scoops interim spoils courtesy of a third round TKO win over Kai Kara-France in their UFC 277 co-headlining rematch.
Moreno, who entered tonight’s interim title rematch against Kara-France with the prior knowledge of a unanimous decision win over the Kiwi back in December of 2019, found himself dealing with a sizeable and significant cut under this right eye in the second frame, after a hugely competitive opening five minutes from the 125lb duo.
However, midway through the third round, clarity was firmly introduced to the fray, with Moreno slapping home a left body kick — digging into Kara-France’s liver it appears, as the City Kickboxing staple collapsed to the canvas, where he was finished with subsequent ground strikes.