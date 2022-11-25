Dana White identifies MMA fighter Brandon Bender as perpetrator sending threats to his family

UFC president Dana White on Twitter asked his followers to identify a person who had sent threats to his family, specifically his daughter. The Tweets were deleted but MMA Mania shared the screenshots:

Dana White is publicly looking for some creep on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Nl6PGIRlm9 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 24, 2022 The person said “Mine bitches [Dana White] and ur kids! Have ur daughter in my bed soon!” from the Instagram account @loganmurphyfuctheufc.



Minutes later, the Tweets were deleted and Dana White said, “WE GOT HIM.”

Followers identified the person as Brandon Bender. An MMA fighter who used to work at UFC GYM. The CEO of UFC GYM’s commented on Instagram and explained:

“For clarification Brandon no longer works at UFC GYM. He has been separated for 75 days. His current erratic behaviors are unfortunate and obviously lacks respect.”

Was Dana White’s perpetrator Brandon Bender arrested?

Some websites have reported that, “Bender’s Wikipedia page says he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged threats to the UFC head honcho’s daughter.” At the time of writing this, there is no arrest report for Bender on Wikipedia. He may or may not have been arrested at this time, but it is unclear to report.

The MMA fighter clearly has a bone to pick with UFC management, as his Instagram bio explains:

“F*CK THE ENTIRE UFC COMPANY! AND IF YOU OWN A PIECE F*CK YOU TOO! All The Owners! 🖕🏼.”

Brandon Bender is a 12-2 MMA fighter. The US-born athlete has competed in King of the Cage and Bellator in multiple bouts. He has not returned to action since his loss to Joshua Jones in 2020.