On Saturday night, The Ultimate Fighter closed up his 31st season with two big tournament finals, the first of which featured Brad Katona and Cody Gibson going toe-to-toe for 15 minutes in the bantamweight finale at UFC 292.

Going into the bout, Brad Katona was listed as a solid favorite, sitting at -175, but in the opening round, Gibson looked as though he may be able to defy the odds and walk away with the biggest win of his career. Things quickly changed in the second round when Katona began to take over and had his opponent on the ropes. Gibson managed to survive the round, but he saw himself narrowly finished in the third as Katona took full control of the festivities.

By the time the final horn sounded, Gibson was a bloody mess and Brad Katona was moments away from earning a contract with the UFC.

Official Result: Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Katona and Gibson combined for 303 significant strikes, the fourth most in bantamweight history and was compared to the legendary Ultimate Fighter final between Forrest Griffin and the late Stephen Bonnar.

Check Out Highlights From Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson at UFC 292 Below:

WAR between Cody Gibson and Brad Katona!! I have it 29-28 Cody #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/gJchbfa9LW — Danny Podolsky (@PodolskyDanny) August 20, 2023