BREAKING: BOXXER and NBC Partnership Ends – U.S. Expansion Plans in Limbo

Timothy Wheaton
The UK-based boxing promoter BOXXER has suffered a significant setback as its U.S. broadcasting deal with Peacock and NBC Sports officially ended in December 2024. The partnership, which began in October 2023, had been a key component of BOXXER’s strategy to expand its presence in the lucrative U.S. boxing market. However, as of now, the promotion is without a U.S. broadcaster.

According to a reliable source with direct knowledge of the situation, BOXXER’s U.S. broadcast deal with NBC Sports and Peacock concluded at the end of 2024, leaving the UK-based promotion without a U.S. broadcaster. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that no renewal or replacement deal is currently in place.

BOXXER’s partnership with NBC Sports brought several high-profile boxing events and fighters to U.S. audiences via Peacock and NBC from late 2023 through the end of 2024. This partnership aimed to expand the promotion’s reach in the U.S. market.

No BOXXER events aired in primetime on NBC’s main network during their partnership. While the deal included select events being broadcast on NBC, most of the coverage was focused on live streaming through Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

The collaboration began in October 2023 with the highly anticipated light-heavyweight clash between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez at The O2 Arena in London. This fight, featuring two of the top-ranked light heavyweights in the world, set the stage for their U.S. expansion efforts.

This development comes at a challenging time for the sport, with other major players also facing broadcast uncertainties stateside. ESPN is reportedly not renewing its long-standing deal with Top Rank. In recent years, prominent networks like HBO and Showtime have entirely exited the boxing scene.

Meanwhile, platforms like DAZN and Saudi-backed initiatives are increasingly centralizing boxing coverage. For BOXXER, this marks a critical juncture as it seeks new opportunities to maintain its international growth while continuing to conquer the UK market through its exclusive Sky Sports deal.

