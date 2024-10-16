Watch – Bodycam Footage From ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry’s DUI Arrest in Florida Released

Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest in Florida has been released.

In the early morning hours of October 12, the BKFC star was pulled over by police officers in Claremont, Florida after he was clocked driving 20mph over the posted speed limit. During the stop, the police officer speaking to Perry noted that the former UFC fighter smelled of alcohol and was speaking slowly. Perry reportedly asked the officer to speak slower so that he could understand him. He also allegedly used homophobic slurs while engaging with the officer.

After refusing to take a sobriety test, Perry was arrested and booked into Lake County Jail sometime after 4 a.m. He was in custody for roughly five hours before being released on a $1,500 bond.

Footage of Perry being pulled over and arrested has since been released and is available to watch below via TMZ Sports:

Perry is scheduled to appear before a judge on October 30th in Clermont.

Mike Perry has emerged as the BKFC’s Top Star in Recent Years

Perry competed under the UFC banner from 2016 to 2021, going a middling 7-8 before exiting the promotion and signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He made his BKFC debut the following and immediately became the face of the company with wins over a slew of top MMA stars and former world champions like Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves.

Perry’s most recent appearance came in January when he made his professional boxing debut against YouTube sensation Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ suffered a sixth-round knockout loss against ‘The Problem Child.’ He has not fought since.