BKFC star, UFC veteran Mike Perry arrested following DUI in Florida

Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, as arrested on October 12. in Florida, and charged with two separate charges, including one of driving under the influence.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has since made the the move to the David Feldman-led BKFC, most recently featuring back in April, landing a knockout win over former UFC welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves.

Mike Perry arrested following DUI in Florida

And in his most recent combat sports outing, Michigan native, Mike Perry took on polarizing boxer, Jake Paul, suffering an eventual sixth round knockout loss to the Ohio native back in July in his return to professional boxing.

BKFC star Mike Perry arrested for DUI in Florida https://t.co/q5xHzGx12J — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 15, 2024

According to an arrest record obtained by MMA Fighting, Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Perry, 33, was arrested by the Clermont Police Department on October 1. at 1:04 local time, and charged with driving under the influence, as well as also refusing to issue a signature to a citation which required a court appearance, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors.

Scheduled to appear in court to answer the two second-degree misdemeanor charges, Perry was released on $1,500 bond later that same morning on October 1. If found guilty, in the state of Florida, Perry may face a maximum jail sentence of 60 days, and a fine of up to $500.

Departing the UFC back in 2021, Perry exited the promotion in the midst of a two-fight losing run against both Daniel Rodriguez, as well as Tim Means.

During his tenure with the Dana White-led organization, Mike Perry has landed notable victories over the likes of Jake Ellenberger, Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and Mickey Gall to name a few.