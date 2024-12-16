“Bodacious Cheeks!” – UFC Veteran Angela Hill Dishes Praise on This Fighter’s Assets

Vitor Petrino may not have gotten the win at UFC Tampa, but he earned himself a new fan in strawweight standout Angela Hill.

Coming off a first-round submission loss against Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith in May, Petrino was determined to close out his 2024 with a bang and climb back into the win column. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be after Dustin Jacoby blasted him with an earth-shattering right hook that sent him crashing to the canvas with little more than a minute to go in their fight.

Angela Hill appreciates Petrino’s ‘Jiggle Physics’

While Petrino may have suffered one of the more brutal knockouts on the night, ‘Overkill’ couldn’t help but show her appreciation for the Brazilian’s gluteus maximus.

“But I just wanted to mention, Petrino’s booty is bodacious,” Hill said on her 2 Straws podcast with Jessica Penne. “Oh, what is that guy eating? What am I missing out on? Damn, girl. Girl, I am a fan of a booty, okay? “This is another video game reference. Remember when they first started adding, um, just like the jiggle of different body parts in fighting games? And like the volleyball game and stuff? He had jiggle physics going crazy on his butt cheeks.”

After amassing an 11-0 record in mixed martial arts, Petrino is now sitting on back-to-back losses inside the Octagon. On the bright side, he’s got himself a pretty big fan in Hill — even if she just likes him for his derrière donut.