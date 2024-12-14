Dustin Jacoby snaps losing run with brutal knockout of Vitor Petrino – UFC Tampa Highlights

Veteran striking talent, Dustin Jacoby snapped his two-fight losing skid tonight on the main card of UFC Fight Night Tampa — turning in an impressive third round knockout win over highly-touted Brazilian talent, Vitor Petrino in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Jacoby, who had been sidelined since June earlier this year in which he took on the returning former title challenger, Dominick Reyes, dropped a brutal knockout loss of his own in the pair’s UFC Fight Night Louisville pairing.

Jacoby, a former GLORY Kickboxing star to boot, managed to land a swinging shot against Petrino in the third round of their back-and-forth pairing tonight in Florida, felling the Brazilian upstart with the strike, before following up with a pair of heavier ground strikes to nab his first win since a stoppage of Kennedy Nzechukwu back in the summer of last year.

Below, catch the highlights from Dustin Jacoby’s knockout win over Vitor Petrino