Veteran lightweight staple, Bobby Green is reportedly set for just his second-ever headlining fight under the banner of the UFC on October 7. – booking a main event clash at UFC Vegas 80 against the surging, Grant Dawson in ‘Sin City’.

Green, who most recently featured at UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, Utah, turned in an impressive win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, submitting the faltering veteran with a third round arm-triangle choke win in ‘The Beehive State’.

As for Dawson, the surging lightweight staple who has prevailed in eight of his last nine Octagon walks, attempts to likely crack the division’s top-10 ranks with a victory over veteran San Bernardino striker, Green next month.

Bobby Green makes October return in headliner against Grant Dawson

News of Bobby Green’s second headlining outing against main event debutante, Grant Dawson was initially reported by Fight Bananas.

“Grant Dawson is set for his first UFC main event against Bobby Green on October 7th in Las Vegas per sources.”

A veteran fan-favorite, Green, 36, made his first-ever headlining outing under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion back in February of last year, dropping a one-sided first round ground strikes TKO loss to current undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a short-notice catchweight clash.

Boasting a 30-14-1(1) professional record, veteran puncher, Green has turned in notable victories over the likes of Charles Bennett, Daron Cruickshank, James Krause, Pat Healy, Josh Thomson, Clay Guida, Lando Vannatta, Al Iaquinta, and Tony Ferguson during his professional career.

Himself carrying a hugely impressive 20-1-1 professional record into his premiere headliner under the UFC banner, Dawson, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2017, has won eight of his first nine Octagon outings – with his sole blemish coming in the form of a 2021 majority decision draw against Ricky Glenn.

During his tenure to date, Dawson has defeated the likes of Damir Ismagulov, Mark O. Madsen, Jared Gordon, Michael Trizano, and Julian Erosa.

