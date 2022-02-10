Bobby Green has explained why he will always be loyal to the UFC.

The premier MMA promotion has endured something of a PR nightmare as of late as fans, fighters and celebrities such as Jake Paul have continuously called them out for underpaying and mistreating the athletes on their roster.

Ahead of his fight at UFC 271, Green decided to shine some light on all the good things the UFC has done for him personally, he said.

“A lot of people think that I’m some dude who’s got money and just cocky, nah, I was you. I was poor. I was homeless. I grew up with death, I done dealt with struggle and that’s what I’m really here for is to show people that I can be that same person like you. I can be depressed, I can be just like who has been through some struggles and can get up and change their whole life. You can change your stars, one day you can just put your head down and have a goal, hit your goal, and people will recognize and you might motivate somebody else. I really thank the UFC for doing that [for me].”

Green went on to reveal how the UFC helped him during one of the toughest moments of his life.

“The one thing that I didn’t get to share, my brother that died, I didn’t have enough money to pay for his funeral, the UFC paid for that,” Green added. “That’s why I’m so loyal to them. They were doing things for me that no company ever did, they put up the money for my brother’s funeral, and they took care of that. I’ll always be loyal to them and thankful to them. Thank you Dana [White], thank you Sean [Shelby] for all the things you guys have done. I tell them all the time ‘You guys have no idea what you’ve done for me, you’ve changed my life.’” (Transcribed by MyMMANews)

