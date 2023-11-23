Official – Jalin Turner replaces Dan Hooker, set to fight Bobby Green on short notice at UFC austin

Following the scrapping on his lightweight fight with perennial contender, Dan Hooker at UFC Austin next weekend, staple challenger, Bobby Green will remain on the Texas card, taking on short-notice replacement and soon-to-be common-foe, Jalin Turner in a three round co-main event on December 2.

Green, the current number thirteenth ranked lightweight contender, was booked to make his return to the Octagon next month in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Austin in a lightweight clash against New Zealand striker, Hooker, until a fractured arm suffered in the latter’s fight against the above-mentioned, Turner, was injured once more, leading to his withdrawal.

Receiving offers on social media from the likes of Terrence McKinney, former opponent, Jared Gordon, and former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, Green will now take on lengthy lightweight finisher, Turner over the course of three rounds at UFC Austin.

Jalin Turner is set to fight Bobby Green on short-notice at UFC Austin

News of Jalin Turner’s short-notice fight with Bobby Green at UFC Austin next month was confirmed by promotional CEO, Dana White during an official announcement tonight.

Dana White Thanksgiving Announcements:



-Jalin Turner replaces Dan Hooker to face Bobby Green in the co-main event in Austin on Dec. 2 in a three round bout



-UFC 298 will be held in Anaheim on Feb. 17



-Joe Pyfer vs. Jack Hermansson headlines Feb. 10 card at the Apex — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 23, 2023

Most recently featuring back in March of this year at UFC 285 in a main card bout, Turner suffered a close, hard-fought split decision loss to the aforenoted, Hooker, retaining the number twelve rank at lightweight. Prior that, Turner dropped another contentious split judging loss to Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Riding a two-fight winning run into his UFC Austin comeback, Green most recently turned in a spetcacular 33-second knockout win over the surging Grant Dawson back in October in a main event fight.

In July of this year, Green turned in his first Octagon submission win, landing a third round buzzer-beating arm-triangle finish over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in a one-sided victory.

UFC Austin takes place on December 2. from Austin, Texas, with a lightweight fight between perennial contender, Beneil Dariush, and Armenian talent, Arman Tsarukyan slated to make main event honors.

Who wins at UFC Austin next month: Jalin Turner or Bobby Green?